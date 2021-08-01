Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Sells 4,867 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,398,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,217 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.49. 22,248,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,705,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

