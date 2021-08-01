Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.55-2.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LEG opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

