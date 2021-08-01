LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.30 million-$40.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,180,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at $132,213,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

