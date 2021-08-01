Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.44 million.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.51. 146,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,320. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

