Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of LMST opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

