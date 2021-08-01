Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post $8.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.52 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of -$270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $19,165,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

LIND stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 101,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,887. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $686.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

