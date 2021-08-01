Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56.

LIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.