Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $323.00.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $308.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.