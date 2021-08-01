Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Up 27.8% in July

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 679,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YVR opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81. Liquid Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 62.81% and a negative net margin of 18,661.76%.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

