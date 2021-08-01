LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Short Interest Up 33.8% in July

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,985,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in LIV Capital Acquisition by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LIVK opened at $10.03 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.