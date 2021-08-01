Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Lloyds Banking Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

LYG stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

