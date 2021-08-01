Loblaw Companies’ (L) Outperform Rating Reiterated at ATB Capital

ATB Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$85.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

TSE L opened at C$84.40 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$60.86 and a 12 month high of C$84.47. The company has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.