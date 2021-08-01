Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to C$96.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$63.74 price objective (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.96.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

