Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$91.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$84.00 to C$91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.56.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$84.40 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.17.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

