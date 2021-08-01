Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

LOOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £261.23 million and a P/E ratio of -60.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.23. Lookers has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.98).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

