Loopring [NEO] 1-Day Volume Tops $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00101802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00133736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,595.50 or 1.00010006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.38 or 0.00828001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

