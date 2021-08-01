L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRLCY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66. The firm has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.57.

About L'Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

