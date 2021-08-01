LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of LTC opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,584 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 127,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

