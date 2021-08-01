LUKSO Market Cap Reaches $176.29 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One LUKSO coin can now be bought for about $11.80 or 0.00029587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $176.29 million and $11.15 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 43.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUKSO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.77 or 0.00797072 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00087670 BTC.

LUKSO Coin Profile

LYXE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 coins. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO, the Blockchain for the new digital lifestyle is created by former Ethereum Developer Fabian Vogelsteller, author of ERC20 and ERC725, developer of web3.js and the Mist Browser. LUKSO is a multiverse blockchain network where the worlds of fashion, gaming, design, and social media intersect. It focuses on bringing Blockchain to the masses, through its smart contract-based blockchain, industry involving standards processes, and an innovative new direction of decentralized applications. What are LYX and LYXe?LYX is the native cryptocurrency of the future LUKSO Blockchain. It is the fuel of the decentralized LUKSO ecosystem. LYX is required for transaction fees, which block producers receive, as well as for staking to participate in the consensus process.LYXe is the representation of LYX on the Ethereum Blockchain. The Reversible ICO releases LYXe to its participants. Once the LUKSO main-network launches a process will be created to migrate LYXe to LYX on the LUKSO Blockchain. How does the Reversible ICO (rICO) work? The Reversible ICO (“rICO”) allows you to buy LYXe over time, while maintaining the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Instead of buying LYXe instantly like in a regular ICO, the rICO allows you “reserve” a desired amount of LYXe, which will then be purchased automatically throughout the period of the 8 months at your initial commitment price. NOTE: Before you have verified your identity (KYC) your price can still change. Should between your initial reservation and your whitelisting the price change, you will reserve automatically in the current higher price stage. If you do not want that, you can always return your ETH immediately. You can return any un-bought LYXe to the rICO smart contract address at any point in time, and you will receive the corresponding ETH back. Unlocked LYXe can not be reversed. The total LYXe balance will be automatically visible in your wallet after you “reserve” and you verified your identity. You will only be able to move and transact with the part of the balance that is finally bought and not reversible. “

Buying and Selling LUKSO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.