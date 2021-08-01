Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

LNEGY remained flat at $$36.64 during trading on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.