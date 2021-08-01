Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.37. 2,755,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,238. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.68 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 19.57%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

