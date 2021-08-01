Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $676.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

