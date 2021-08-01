LUXCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $66,681.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 69.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,222.29 or 1.00075772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00975919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00379149 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00405787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004631 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,805,391 coins and its circulating supply is 11,798,158 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

