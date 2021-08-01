LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LYB opened at $99.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

