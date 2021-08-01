Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Posts Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.05%.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

