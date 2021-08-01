Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $50.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

MMP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE MMP opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

