Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.
TUSK opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.27.
About Mammoth Energy Services
