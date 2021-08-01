Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.

TUSK opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

