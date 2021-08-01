Man Group plc Acquires 1,037 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

