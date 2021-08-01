Man Group plc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $280.66 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.36 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $268.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

