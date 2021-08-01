Man Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,347 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELB stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $391.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.94. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

