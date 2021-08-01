Man Group plc Takes $920,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,813,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $174.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at $68,916,159.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

