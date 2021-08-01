Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 4,500 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Fisker were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,517,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fisker by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,115,000. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fisker alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of Fisker stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.