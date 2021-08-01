Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 1.2% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $12.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.51. 7,405,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

