Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Makes New $240,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.68. 66,262,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,383,032. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

