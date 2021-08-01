Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 14th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 13,478 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $594,649.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,052,531.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,367,825.84.

On Monday, May 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72.

PTON stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

