Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,665 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,298. The company has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

