Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,764. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $394.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.80.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

