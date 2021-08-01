Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $4.94 on Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00011861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $63.42 million and $119.54 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00055017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.56 or 0.00795395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00039721 BTC.

About Mask Network

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

