Mask Network Trading Up 6.7% This Week (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00011428 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $58.43 million and approximately $56.11 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00798784 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

