Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.83.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $113.16 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.41.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

