Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $385.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.10. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

