Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Vivid Financial Management Inc.

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $385.94. 2,533,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The firm has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

