Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

