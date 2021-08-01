Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.68 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $788,280.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00354908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.