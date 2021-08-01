Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $379,436.75 and approximately $13.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,188.20 or 1.00046800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00992766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00380148 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00409672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00069887 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

