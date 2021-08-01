Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is Havens Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Havens Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,153 shares during the period. Maxim Integrated Products makes up about 7.9% of Havens Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Havens Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 1,416,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,564. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.