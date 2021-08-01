MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.91.

MaxLinear stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,384. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in MaxLinear by 2,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MaxLinear by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

