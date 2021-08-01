McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.30. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.91. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

