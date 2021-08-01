McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $266.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by Truist from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.91. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

