Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,801. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

